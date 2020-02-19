Robert “Beau” Nettleton is seeking the Republican Party nomination for re-election to the County Commissioner Precinct 3 seat he currently holds.
Nettleton has held the county commissioner post for nearly 16 years and said he has several priorities if re-elected.
“I want to get some issues dealt with regarding redistricting. We have such a – for lack of a better word – mess between the voting precincts in the county and the voting precincts in the city, we need to get this thing fixed, and that is one of my main priorities,” Nettleton said.
In addition, Nettleton said he will again work with state legislators to introduce legislation aimed at protecting Laughlin Air Force Base from the negative impacts of wind farms.
“It has become a very critical issue. I had a bill in the last session of the Texas Legislature, but it didn’t go anywhere, so we’re going to try and get another bill in the next session. We’ve got to try and get this issue dealt with because nobody has the ability to tell anyone ‘no.’ They can just do whatever they want. I’m all for people doing what they want with their property, but when it creates a problem for Laughlin, that’s a huge issue,” Nettleton said.
“We’re going to focus on that in the next session. My experience, the time that I’ve spent and the connections I’ve made in Austin, I think, helps us be able to get some of this stuff moving forward. I’d like to get the county some authority to regulate wind farms, so we don’t have to worry about encroachment issues in the future,” Nettleton added.
There are other issues he said he will focus on as well.
“I want to continue working with the budget to make sure that we don’t overspend and looking at ways we can control spending. The main focus is to get this redistricting bill done. We only get a shot at it once every 10 years, and we have to look at it from the local, county and statewide redistricting,” he added.
Transportation will be another priority, Nettleton said.
“We have been working on transportation issues for a long time. State Loop 79 came about as a result of that. Now we need to start looking at how we tie the community out to the Loop, such as the extension of Kings Way out the Loop, connectivity, so that we have a better flow of traffic,” Nettleton said.
He said he also wants to make sure when the new elementary school is built on the city’s north side, it doesn’t create major traffic problems.
“We have to look at those issues, and with the years I’ve been in office, it gives me the ability to understand how those things function,” Nettleton said.
Continuity is key, Nettleton said.
“Between those projects and others, the county has probably brought more than $100 million in state and federal money into this community over the last 15 to 20 years, and most of those projects ended up costing the local taxpayers absolutely nothing, but we have to continue those projects, so we have to look at a long-range transportation plan,” Nettleton said.
Before serving as Precinct 3’s commissioner, Nettleton served as the precinct’s road and bridge foreman for four years. Prior to that, Nettleton worked for the city of Del Rio as its director of streets, drainage, airport, landfill and parks and recreation.
“Before that, I was with the Texas Department of Transportation for nine years, running the substation in Comstock and working the construction end of that, and before that I was in the private world, working construction,” Nettleton said.
He is also the owner of a small Del Rio business, a lawn care and landscaping company, and he operates a ranch in Val Verde County that has been in his family since 1944.
“I understand the business end when it comes to the money part, and I understand the public end from my time in public service of how to get things done, and we need to continue working in Austin to get things in place to protect us long-term,” he said.
Nettleton said his key asset is experience.
“I’ve shown the people that I will stand up against tax rate increases, that I will fight for their Second Amendment rights, that I will continue to fight against Washington coming down here and pushing us around without us having a voice. I will continue to support Laughlin. My experience and knowledge give us the ability to continue in that process,” Nettleton said.
