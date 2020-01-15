Jan. 15, 2020 Jail Log
Jan. 1
Jose Herrera
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1g less than 4g (f3)
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Reyes
Theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750 (class b)
Del Rio Police Department
Rene Ricardo Rodriguez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1g (fs)
Texas Department of Public Safety
Jan. 2
Omar Garza
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. (class b)
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 4g less than 400g (f2)
Texas Department of Public Safety
Jourian Grant
Engaging in crim. activity (f1)
Del Rio Police Department
Jose Homero Ramirez
Driving while license invalid w/o insurance (class a)
Del Rio Police Department
Jan. 3
David Mayel Vargas
DWI with child under 15 years of age
DWI with child under 15 years of age
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 4
Isaac Jimenez
Failure to appear-driving while license invalid
Failure to appear-evading arrest or detention with vehicle enhanced
Del Rio Police Department
Jan. 6
Michael Sky Martinez
Burglary of habitation
Criminal mischief
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 7
Savannah Lynn Sanchez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 5 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 8
Blaz Elias Renteria
Theft of property greater or equal to $750 less than $2,500
Racing on highway
Del Rio Police Department
Jan. 11
Abel Rodriguez
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Del Rio Police Department
Conrado Oviedo, Jr.
Criminal trespass
Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 less than $750
Del Rio Police Department
Jan. 12
Fabian Lee Castillo
Delivery of marijuana greater than or equal to 1/4 oz less than 5 lbs
Del Rio Police Department
Chad Edward Terrell
Drug test falsification
Possession of dangerous drugs/failure to appear
Forgery of financial instrument
Forgery of financial instrument
Failure to appear-violation of occupational driver’s license
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Julian Gomez Gavia
DWI the second with blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
