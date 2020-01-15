Jan. 15, 2020 Jail Log

Jan. 1

Jose Herrera

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1g less than 4g (f3)

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Reyes

Theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750 (class b)

Del Rio Police Department

Rene Ricardo Rodriguez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1g (fs)

Texas Department of Public Safety

Jan. 2

Omar Garza

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. (class b)

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 4g less than 400g (f2)

Texas Department of Public Safety

Jourian Grant

Engaging in crim. activity (f1)

Del Rio Police Department

Jose Homero Ramirez

Driving while license invalid w/o insurance (class a)

Del Rio Police Department

Jan. 3

David Mayel Vargas

DWI with child under 15 years of age

DWI with child under 15 years of age

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 4

Isaac Jimenez

Failure to appear-driving while license invalid

Failure to appear-evading arrest or detention with vehicle enhanced

Del Rio Police Department

Jan. 6

Michael Sky Martinez

Burglary of habitation

Criminal mischief

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 7

Savannah Lynn Sanchez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 5 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 8

Blaz Elias Renteria

Theft of property greater or equal to $750 less than $2,500

Racing on highway

Del Rio Police Department

Jan. 11

Abel Rodriguez

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Del Rio Police Department

Conrado Oviedo, Jr.

Criminal trespass

Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 less than $750

Del Rio Police Department

Jan. 12

Fabian Lee Castillo

Delivery of marijuana greater than or equal to 1/4 oz less than 5 lbs

Del Rio Police Department

Chad Edward Terrell

Drug test falsification

Possession of dangerous drugs/failure to appear

Forgery of financial instrument

Forgery of financial instrument

Failure to appear-violation of occupational driver’s license

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Julian Gomez Gavia

DWI the second with blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

