A Del Rio woman reported a man was trying to sell drugs to her son in the city’s south side, police responded and found a suspicious vehicle parked after hours in a church parking lot, now a local man is facing marijuana delivery charges.
Fabian Lee Castillo, 21, whose place of residence is listed at the 400 block of Cuellar Street, was arrested on Jan. 12 at 7:20 p.m. at the 100 block of Spring Street, by Del Rio Police Department officers, arrest records state.
Castillo was arrested when police officers responded to Spring Street in reference to a possible drug offense. Officers located a vehicle matching the description given by a woman, who stated a man had been trying to sell marijuana to her son, police records state.
Upon finding and approaching the vehicle, which was parked at the church’s parking lot, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana while speaking to the driver, an incident report states.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle officers located 16 baggies of marijuana and an envelope containing marijuana oil, police records state.
Castillo was arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana more than one-quarter ounce but less than 5 lbs, a state jail felony, according to his arrest report, he was taken to the police station for booking and processing.
