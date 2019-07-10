Five Del Rio men were recently arrested and face drug possession charges after being found in possession of marijuana.
A Del Rio Police Department incident report states Jose Mendoza, 19, a resident of the 200 block of Quail Creek, Manuel Alejandro Arguijo, 19 - 400 block of East Greenwood, Dizan Rodriguez, 19 - 100 block of Fir Street, Ronald Bailey, 19 - 100 block of Running Bear Trail, and Brian Thomas Beto, 19 - 400 block of Echo Valley Drive, were arrested on June 22 at 8:20 p.m.
All are facing charges for the possession of marijuana less than two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, Mendoza is also facing charges for the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram, a state jail felony.
