An award winning TV show will be featuring one of Del Rio’s own businesses over the weekend. Julio’s Seasoning and Tortilla Chips, one of the most recognized and well-liked brands associated with the Queen City, will be featured in The Texas Bucket List.
The show is broadcast through 38 network affiliates in Texas, and in the states of Nevada, North Carolina and Tennessee, according to the show’s website.
Chips and salsa are simply a staple to any true Texan. One of the most popular brands in the Lone Star State has been produced for decades in Del Rio, at the back of a small family-run restaurant.
Julio’s Restaurant is well worth a stop, but it’s what goes on in the back that brings in the bucks. The weekend of Aug. 31-Sept. 1, The Texas Bucket List host Shane McAuliffe meets Miguel, the man carrying on the family business in memory of his father, Julio.
In the 1970s, Julio T. Garcia was well-known for his steaks covered with his secret spice combo. When he began using his seasoning on chips, Julio’s Seasoning and Tortilla Chips took off and suddenly became a spicy staple for countless Texans. The time-tested tradition of making chips step by step, beginning with fresh corn and ending with a secret seasoning, has kept Julio’s as one of the top tortilla chips in Texas.
Julio’s Seasoning and Tortilla Chips is featured alongside two other stops – Larry Bruce Gardens in Kennard, Texas and Henderson & Kane General Store in Houston.
The Texas Bucket List TV series shares the joy, wonder, beauty and excitement of Texas. Each week, McAuliffe sets out to add more people, places, food and music to a list that every Texan should experience.
McAuliffe has been recognized with numerous television broadcast excellence awards including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, the Lone Star Emmy Award, the Barbara Jordan Media Award, several Telly Awards, and multiple Texas Association of Press Broadcasters awards. He’s a native of Round Rock, Texas and attended The University of Houston.
The Texas Bucket List is produced by McAuliffe Productions, LP located in College Station, Texas.
