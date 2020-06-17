Del Rio City Council members on June 9 conditionally accepted just under a mile-and-a-half of county water lines into the city water system.
The council unanimously approved a resolution to conditionally accept the Vega Verde Water Line Project, which will serve about 17 homes along Vega Verde Road at the southern edge of Val Verde County.
During a discussion of the resolution, though, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado raised questions about city water customers “subsidizing” water lines for county residents who do not pay city taxes.
Councilman Rowland Garza made a motion to approve the resolution, with Councilman Raul C. Ojeda giving the second.
Salgado said she had several questions about the project.
“What are the fees that are going to be charged for the folks for the connections to the water, for access to our water? As I have expressed in the past, I feel very strongly about the city providing services outside the city limits on the backs of the taxpayers that live in the city,” Salgado said.
She said she understood the county had constructed the Escondido Estates water lines using a grant, but added the grant will not cover long-term maintenance of those lines.
“Did the city inspect these lines from beginning to end?” Salgado asked.
“For this particular project, yes, ma’am, the city was involved in their installation,” City Utilities Director Matt Evans replied.
“How about the fees for connecting? Every city that I have spoken with, when I’ve gone to trainings and workshops, the question has come up about their cities providing services. I have yet to run across a city that says they provide water outside their city, because what they require is, if you want our services, then you must annex or you don’t get them,” Salgado said.
“With that in mind, I want to know, since the city already committed to this, are they paying any additional fees to obtain this water?” she added.
“They’re paying the normal connection fee, per ordinance, for anybody connecting to our water,” Evans replied.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski said the fees for water customers outside the city limits are set by the city council by ordinance.
“Those that live outside the city limits get charged per the ordinance that pertains to them,” Wojnowski said.
“That is not my question, Mr. Wojnowski. My question is, are the folks living in the city, are we still subsidizing the rate for those that have use of our water that live outside the city limits?” Salgado asked.
“I think our rate study will look into that very question that you have,” the city manager replied.
“Well, we should be able to answer that. The water department or you or someone should be able to answer that, because, like I said, I have asked this question before, and when I asked it back four years ago, I was provided an answer, and that’s where that $150,000 came up,” Salgado said.
“Can I ask what you’re referring to when you say subsidizing the water outside (the city limits)? Are you referring to maintaining lines that are outside the city?” Evans asked.
“I’m referring to the fact that folks that live in the city, we pay our water rates, our gas rates, whatever, on top of paying property taxes, and that’s for the maintenance and for future growth,” Salgado said.
She said she understood that residents in some of the areas where the county has extended the water lines “have sulfur water and other issues.”
“Nevertheless, if they want city services, they should become a part of the city. At that rate, we’ll be subsidizing everything to the lake at some point or providing services all the way out there,” she added.
“To answer the immediate question, as I understand it, these two projects we’re talking about tonight were accepted by the city, so we have to accept these two, conditionally, however we want to. In the future we have the opportunity to set how we would like to accept them,” Evans said.
“I understand that they were accepted and all that, and the utilities commission at that time didn’t do anything about it . . . .but why can’t we charge a fee initially to hook up to our water?” Salgado asked.
“We do charge a fee that covers the cost of all the materials it takes to connect. Or are you referring to an impact fee, which will be on this evening’s agenda as well?” Evans said.
Garza interjected, noting the council enacted an ordinance several years ago that “individuals living in the county that are tied in to city water do pay a higher rate for usage than those living in the city.”
“From what I understand, that’s still being charged,” Garza added.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked if Salgado wanted to put her concerns in the form of a motion.
“I would like to see a fee charged for both of these (water line projects) that we are approving tonight because I feel that it’s necessary and there’s only a two-year guarantee on the lines that were placed out there. At the end of two years, who’s it going to fall on, Mr. Evans, if these lines are a problem?” Salgado said.
“It’ll be us,” Evans replied.
“Precisely. My motion, then, is that we would consider charging an impact fee, that this approval be subject to an impact fee to be determined, after we get the recommendation on the study,” Salgado said.
“I think it’s a great idea, but I’m not sure if we can retroactively charge an impact fee for this, if that makes sense,” Evans replied.
Salgado said her primary concern was “protecting those inside the city limits that are footing the bill for a lot of these things.”
“Going forward, I feel we need to be more careful about what we commit to,” Salgado said.
But Garza observed the city has an obligation to residents of the county.
“We have an obligation since we have the certificate of necessary convenience (CNC), so either, the only way those individuals are going to get water is through the city,” Garza said.
Salgado reiterated that “to put the burden on those that live within the city limits, is not fair at all.”
The mayor then called for a vote on the motion to approve the resolution, and City Secretary Mari Acosta asked if Salgado was withdrawing her motion about the impact fee.
“I am withdrawing my motion, but I would like to bring this back before council before anything else is accepted. I would like to bring back this issue on providing water to properties outside of the city limits,” she said.
She asked the issue be discussed again during the council’s first meeting in July.
DeReus gave the second.
Salgado’s motion passed on a 6-1 vote, with only Garza opposed.
The council then voted on Garza’s motion to approve the resolution, and the council approved the motion unanimously.
(1) comment
Finally we have a councilperson who is watching out for the citizens and taxpayers she represents. Should be the only way to get city water or other city services is become part of the city family. Thanks you council lady Salgado.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.