If we look at the world to what’s happening, it seems a lot later than we’d like to believe. So, what’s more important then? Our temporal flesh, or our eternal spirit? Saving this planet, or saving a soul?
Still, if we want to be prepared for the coming hardships that are prophesied in God’s Word (Matthew 24, Luke 21, Mark 13, Daniel 9-12,Revelation, etc.), we better try to be as healthy as we can be.
Which starts with educating ourselves about the ingredients in the products we eat, and stay away from the processed man-made “food” and fats, and go for the God-created old-fashioned organic non-GMO stuff!
Prayer, the internet, and plain common sense can be a big help in this.
We find out, for instance (contrary to some opinion) that cholesterol is necessary for our gut-health, hormone production, and absorbing the needed vitamin D (Mercola.com).
Another website, NVICAdvocacy.org (with Barbara Loe Fisher), answers questions about vaccinations.
Then there’s “doctoredthemovie.com” about the real influencers behind our health system.
It’s a fallen world, in great need of our Savior Jesus Christ!
Dwight L. Moody said “The Bible will keep you from sin – or sin will keep you from the Bible…” It’s that simple! “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:1-2).
This world is masquerading as a phony imposter, when it comes to providing contentment! An interesting book on this subject is written by Julien Stanford, called “Kingdom of God, or Pagan Empire? Why Christians are on the sidelines of a divided nation.”
He expresses the desire “to awaken the followers of Christ to the spiritual battle that is raging all around us. He points out how the Enlightenment era gave ideals and thinking from Marx, Darwin, Nietzsche, and Freud – men who in turn spawned the totalitarian regimes of Stalin, Hitler, Mao, and the vapid gurgle coming out of universities today, which traces to the present vacuous, irrational, divisive, delusional, and destructive world of far left progressivism” (afajournal.org).
All politics are infected by this, but for now we have a window of opportunity that God, in His mercy, is extending to this nation and the world.
The alternative is socialism, communism, and the loss of the freedoms we have enjoyed in the West. It’s important to see the spiritual battle and the holding off of the NWO (New World Order).
If the door to tomorrow has two handles – anxiety and faith – which one will we grab as we cross the threshold of a new day? To the old Hebrew mindset, tomorrow is the unfolding of a life being lived in God’s grace.
Life is a gift from God, as is tomorrow. God is God, and we are not. Therefore let’s live today, follow Jesus, and prepare ourselves for tomorrow.
More about that next time.
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.