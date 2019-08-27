The city of Del Rio administration addressed citizens’ concerns regarding the Edwards Aquifer Authority board meeting held on Aug. 13 in a press release shared Friday afternoon.
The city of Del Rio is not selling water from the San Felipe Springs or other sources to other cities, businesses or corporations outside of what’s in the city’s water system, the city reported.
“The city will continue to safeguard the community’s water source to the extent of its authority,” the city said.
City administration will continue to monitor discussions and provide updates regarding the proposal, the city said.
At the time of the Edwards Aquifer Authority meeting, city and county officials were not contacted and the proposal did not include water from the San Felipe Springs, the city said.
“So that Del Rio citizens are aware, the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) is a regional water management agency that regulates the use of the Edwards Aquifer, which is a neighboring aquifer.
“The EAA board has the authority to issue permits to companies, such as the Southwest Sustainable Water Supply LLC, that want to sell or remove water to and from the Edwards Aquifer Authority. Del Rio’s water is located within a different aquifer called the Edwards Trinity Aquifer. The Edwards Trinity Aquifer does not have a regional management agency that regulates the use of the aquifer,” the city said.
Del Rioans wishing to voice concerns about this issue can contact the Edwards Aquifer Authority at info@edwardsaquifer.org or by calling 1-800-292-1047, the city said.
