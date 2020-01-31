A district judge in Del Rio sentenced Monday a local man to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, during a sentencing hearing held at the Val Verde County Judicial Center, court documents show. On Jan. 9, Ricardo Guajardo, 67, was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.
Instead of being sentenced by a jury, Guajardo’s defense requested the sentencing be imposed by the judge hearing the case, 63rd Judicial District Judge Enrique “Henry” Fernandez.
“After hearing several witnesses, Judge Fernandez sentenced Guajardo to 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on three counts of aggravated sexual assault to run concurrently,” Michael Bagley, district attorney for the 63rd Judicial District of Texas, said.
Bagley represented the state and asked the judge to sentence the defendant severely for his actions and to send a message that this behavior would not be tolerated in this community.
As previously reported, Guajardo was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman assigned to help him with health care. He was arrested on July 20, 2017, and remained incarcerated since his arrest, court documents show.
Guajardo, who had been convicted of a double homicide in 1982, was on parole and living at a residence located on the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
On May 17, 1982, Guajardo was sentenced to serve two concurrent 40-year prison terms in connection with the murders of 34-year-old Jose Berreles and his 28-year-old brother Pedro Berreles. A then-29-year-old Guajardo was arrested on Jan. 16, 1982, several hours after the double homicide.
Newspaper archives citing police records state Guajardo and his brother, along with the Berreles brothers bought beer and were riding around in a car right before the double homicide. The Berreles brothers were shot near the intersection of Garza and Andrade streets after a shoving match with the Guajardos, according to the publication.
After his arrest on the sexual assault charges, Guajardo admitted to police officers having had his parole revoked three times. “I was out of prison then I went back because I had gone to Mexico without permission,” the case report states.
Guajardo, according to the report, also admitted to having his parole revoked when officers found marijuana inside his home.
Guajardo was indicted by a grand jury on the sexual assault charges in December.
The woman told police officers she didn’t report the assault before because she had been threatened by Guajardo, the case report states.
Guajardo had threatened to kill the woman’s children and husband and to burn their house if she said anything, she said Guajardo’s threats were credible because he described aspects of their home, the report states.
Guajardo was finally arrested when a friend of the victim encouraged her to call the police.
After the sentencing hearing, Bagley extended his gratitude to all police officers, detectives, nurses, social workers, his trial team and the rest of his staff who worked his case and assisted in bringing the case to resolution.
In addition to the 60 years prison time, Guajardo will be required to register as a sex offender, pay court costs, and he received a 921-day credit toward incarceration.
“We will continue to protect our citizens, our families and seek justice for all,” Bagley said.
Guajardo was represented by defense attorney Jackson L. Lindsey of San Antonio, as court-appointed attorney. Lindsey declined to comment for this story.
