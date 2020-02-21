Del Rio dancers took top honors during the Encore National Dance Competition held Feb. 14-16 in Kyle, Texas. The competition was held at the Hays Performing Arts Center.
Miss Annie’s Straight Up Dance Elite Competition Team and dance instructors Annie Boles Marshall, Alyssa Hobby, Jessie Jane Liu, Cindy Reen, Grace Khan choreographed: “Dog Days,” which received Platinum in the in the Jazz category; “Primavera,” awarded High Gold in the Ballet category, while “Pray” also got High Gold in the Lyrical category.
“Thanks to Miss Molly for keeping everything together,” the organization said in a release.
The group also received a “Shout Out” award for “Primavera” from Judge Summyr Whaley highlighting their performance. “Precision, Clean, Yes!” the judge commented.
Each one of the three judges in the competition gives one Shout Out award.
The squad placed Top Five overall for large group for “Primavera.”
