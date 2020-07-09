Quarantine orders aren’t a request, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez reminded county residents.
Martinez on Monday discussed his service of those orders to residents of Del Rio and Val Verde County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Martinez said the document, titled “Communicable Disease Control Order,” is written in English and Spanish, and is emailed to persons who test positive for COVID-19.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Local Health Authority for Val Verde County, Texas have reasonable cause to believe you have been exposed to a communicable disease: COVID-19,” the order reads.
“Under the authority of Texas Health and Safety Code 81.083, you are hereby ordered by this to implement the following control measures effective immediately, that are reasonable and necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission and spread of this disease in this state,” the order continues.
Martinez said the county’s contact tracers provide him with an email address for the infected person.
“We now serve people electronically. We prefer to do it that way, versus me having to send a deputy directly to their house. One, the deputy would have to suit up completely in personal protective equipment, and two, if I send a deputy, there’s no expectation of privacy, because all the neighbors are going to see, so we prefer to do this electronically, and as long as they respond back, reply that they’ve received it and say they will abide by the requirements of the order, we’re good,” Martinez said.
The order outlines the “control measures” the infected person is required to take.
The person is required to remain at a specific address and informed they are not allowed to leave that address without the prior approval of the Texas Department of State Health Services or the county health department.
The infected person may not have visitors at the address and is required to monitor himself or herself for symptoms “such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and/or bluish lips or face.”
The infected person is required to report any symptoms to the county health department at the number provided in the order.
The infected person also agrees to make himself or herself available to representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Val Verde County Health Department “for diagnostic testing, providing them with blood and other samples or any other measures, monitoring or tests required by any of (those) entities, to prevent the spread of a communicable disease” on request.
The order reads, “If you do not comply with these control measures, you may be subject to criminal prosecution under Texas Health and Safety Code 81.087 or civil court proceedings under Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 81, Subchapter G, entitled, ‘Court Orders for Management of Persons with Communicable Diseases.’
“This order will remain in effect until you are notified in writing that (1) the incubation period has passed and you are no longer suspected of having the above-stated communicable disease; or (2) you are otherwise notified by the Department of State Health Services,” the order finishes.
“The two instructions in the order that I highlight with people is that they can’t leave their residence, and they can’t have visitors,” Martinez said.
Martinez said the electronic notification has, for the most part, worked out very well.
“There are a few instances where we have to send a deputy to the home and serve them personally. A lot of our older population doesn’t have internet access,” the sheriff said.
Rowland Garza, Val Verde County emergency management coordinator, said the sheriff won’t contact anyone until the infected person has spoken with Dr. J.J. Gutierrez, whom the county has appointed its local health authority.
Martinez said there are some instances in which Val Verde County residents are not obeying the quarantine orders.
“For the most part, they’re following through with the instructions in the order. We do have one individual that is refusing to stay in his home, an older gentleman who may be going out to look for resources, but right now, I think we’ve got him under control as well,” the sheriff said.
Martinez said individuals who do not comply with the quarantine order can be issued a citation.
He said so far, the sheriff’s office has not had to issue any such citations.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said persons who test positive are also given personal protective equipment provided by the county and the city.
Garza said he is working with the county’s unmet needs committee, formed several years ago following a destructive hailstorm, to work with quarantined persons who need food, medications and other resources.
Garza said local medical facilities, including Val Verde Regional Medical Center, STAT Emergency Hospital and United Medical Centers, also have their own internal tracking protocols to maintain contact with their patients.
“We’re pretty much dealing with everyone on a case-by-case basis,” Garza said.
Owens emphasized the only person who can “clear” a quarantined individual to go back into the community is the local health authority.
“There’s a misconception out there that I can wait for 14 days and then I can go out and do whatever I want to do. That’s not the way this works. The local health authority has to clear you for you to be able to go out, to go back to work,” Owens said.
