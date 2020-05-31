ACUÑA, México – Con la invitación a no bajar la guardia, el Alcalde de Ciudad Acuña, Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, puntualizó que si bien la Secretaría de Salud menciona que el 1 de junio se levantarán algunas restricciones emitidas a raíz de la pandemia por COVID-19, es importante estar alertas y seguir manteniendo los hábitos que han permitido que en la ciudad se registre un bajo nivel de contagios.
“No hay que pensar que esto ya pasó, son hábitos muy sencillos, de los cuales todos sabemos las ventajas del uso de cubrebocas, de guardar la sana distancia, de que los adultos mayores y niños se mantengan en casa, así como el resto de la población, cuando no haya necesidad de salir”, indicó.
Estos hábitos se deben mantener y observar durante largo tiempo, hasta que la autoridad sanitaria indique que esto ya pasó completamente y aún cuando el mes que entra podrían abrirse algunos negocios, no hay que bajar la guardia, dijo.
Citó que en el estado de Coahuila y en Ciudad Acuña durante los últimos días se ha registrado un incremento de casos, que si bien, no es un número alarmante, sí es digno de ponerle atención.
“Porque si nos confiamos y sigue incrementándose el número de casos, se puede generar de manera exponencial, y ahí será lo peligroso, de que tome un ritmo que después no se pueda contener”, advirtió.
Por ello, pidió a los acuñenses ser solidarios en esta situación de pandemia, asumir la responsabilidad que le toca a cada uno, a seguir practicando las medidas y hábitos implementados a raíz de la pandemia, a seguirnos cuidándonos, porque cuidándonos, cuidamos a los demás.
Restrictions are easing but pandemic continues, mayor warns
ACUÑA, Mexico – In light of the June 1 easing of COVID-19 regulations, as recommended by the State of Coahuila Health Department, Ciudad Acuña Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez asked local residents to not let the guard down, and said it is important to remain alert and continue to maintain measures that have allowed the city to register a low number of infections.
“We should’t think this is already gone. Continue to follow these very simple habits, using face masks, keeping social distancing, encouraging seniors and children to stay home, as well as everyone else when there is no need to go out,” he said.
These habits must be maintained and observed for a long time, until the health authority indicates the pandemic has completely passed, and even though some businesses may reopen in June, there is no need to let the guard down, he said.
He said the state of Coahuila and Ciudad Acuña have recorded an increment in COVID-19 cases, which although is not an alarming number, is worthy of paying attention to.
“Because if we become overconfident and the number of cases continues to increase, they can multiply exponentially. It is dangerous for the cases to grow at a pace that cannot be contained,” he said.
De los Santos asked Acuñenses to show solidarity during the pandemic, to assume the responsibility that each one of us has, to continue practicing the measures and habits implemented as a result of the pandemic, to continue taking care of ourselves, because taking care of ourselves, we take care of others, he said.
