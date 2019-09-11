San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Police Department received notice of a grant award from the Office of the Governor, Public Safety Office Criminal Justice Division. The grant will allow the police department to upgrade the technology infrastructure.
According to a press release, updating the technology infrastructure will allow for and support submission of data to the Uniform Crime Reporting National Incident-Based System.
According to the press release, San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Duane Maldonado said the school district would receive nearly $37,000 towards the purchase and installation of a records management system.
Funds must be used to for solutions that upgrade the agency’s technology infrastructure to allow for and support incident-based reporting to the Department of Public Safety as well as maximize the automation of the data submission,” according to the release.
The Department of Public Safety established a goal set by the Texas legislature for all local law enforcement agencies to implement and report crime statistics data by using requirements of the National Incident-Based System no later than Sept. 1, 2019.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation will collect required crime statistics solely through the system starting on Jan. 1, 2021.
Due to the upcoming state and federal deadlines, the district was able to take the opportunity and apply for financial grant assistance through the Criminal Justice Department.
“The implementation of the records management system will help standardize practices and records across departments and agencies. National Incident-Based Report System reports in real-time as the report is being written,” Maldonado said.
Maldonado said the records management system will ensure the district’s reports are compliant, will dramatically increase the accuracy of the agency’s reporting as soon as the reports have been completed and that no invalid reports get submitted.
“We are looking forward to introducing this intuitive technology to our department. This system will significantly reduce hours off of the traditional process of reporting,” Maldonado said.
