Del Rioans will be encouraged to “adopt a park” under a program set to be reanimated by the city’s parks and recreation advisory board.
Members of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board discussed the “adopt a park” program at their most recent meeting.
Parks board president Peter Ojeda asked if the city had ever had a program like this before.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jesse Reyes told the board the guidelines for the program had been previously put in place, but said he wasn’t sure when the previous program was established.
Ojeda asked if there were any city parks that had been “adopted” by individuals or businesses.
“It’s been a long while,” Reyes told the board.
“Which are the parks that have been adopted?” parks board member Roy Musquiz Jr. asked.
“The main ones are like Rotary Park, Lions Park, by organizations like that, but there aren’t many out there that have been adopted,” Reyes replied, adding there have been parks that were adopted, then were later “abandoned.”
Ojeda said he began thinking about resurrecting the program when he sat in on presentations to local schoolchildren by the Protect San Felipe Creek organization and noticed several campuses appeared interested in adopting a park or section of a park.
“This would establish ‘pockets’ along the creek that people can maintain and beautify and take pride in,” Ojeda said.
Once the program starts, Ojeda added, local businesses and individuals might be inspired to adopt and care for their own sections of a park or parks.
“I think it comes down to ownership and having that pride, having a vested interest in those areas,” he said.
Parks board member Roland Andrade asked if the program would focus on a particular area of Del Rio.
“It’s left up to whoever decides to apply to adopt a park,” Reyes replied, noting applicants will be asked if they wish to adopt an entire park or a particular section or area of a park.
“Are there any guidelines outlining what some of the responsibilities are when they do adopt a park?” Musquiz asked.
Reyes replied there were.
Musquiz said the information provided to board members didn’t outline particular steps a person or business would have to take while the park was in their care.
“It didn’t outline the beautification or the cleaning or the development of playground equipment or a trail or water fountains or trees or anything like that,” Musquiz added.
“Is adopting it just cleaning it?” parks board member Lupita De La Paz asked.
“It’s pretty much beautification as well. You can keep it clean, but it’s also the beautification of the area or the park as well,” Reyes said.
Parks board member Armando Fernandez suggested Reyes and his staff provide the board with guidelines of what would be expected of a person or organization that adopted the park.
“Let people know what is required of them if they adopt a park,” Fernandez said.
Ojeda said the city could recommend certain actions, such as a designated day for cleaning and maintaining the park one day of the month.
Fernandez asked if the application had been made available to the public schools, and Ojeda said he would like to see the program established before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
Andrade added he was aware that each of the city’s parks has different needs. He urged Reyes and his parks staff “to take advantage” of the organizations that adopt parks and communicate with them the needs of their adopted parks.
“I think they need to be serious if they’re going to adopt these parks and not just once a month,” Andrade said, adding simply keeping the parks free of trash “is a big job.”
“Come summertime, it’s an everyday task,” Reyes agreed. “People are out there, and it doesn’t matter if it’s Monday or Wednesday; they’re out there.”
Reyes also reminded board members there is a city parks map on the city’s web site that might assist prospective adopters to see which park they would like to take responsibility for.
“I like the idea of students going there, then going back to their families later and knowing there is accountability, ownership and pride,” parks board member Joe Joplin said.
Ojeda said the parks board could develop guidelines for what is expected of persons, businesses or organizations who want to adopt a park.
