Del Rioans Luis Zambrano and Manuel Ramos are Vietnam veterans and volunteers at “The Wall That Heals” and say the original memorial helped them heal the wounds the war left on their hearts.
The three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was set up Wednesday at The Bank & Trust Ram Field. The traveling memorial is open 24 hours a day, free of charge, and will be here until 2 p.m. Sunday.
Both Ramos and Zambrano have visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and both said the feelings evoked by the traveling exhibit are similar to those they felt at the original.
“It’s very dear to my heart, and I’m sure it is to Mr. Ramos,” Zambrano said.
“Once you go to the Wall in Washington, D.C., and go through the healing process, you can handle it a lot better. When I went there, it helped me tremendously,” Ramos said.
He said he went to the wall to search out the name of one of his best friends, Ernesto Castro.
“He was killed Aug. 6, 1968. I was with the 82nd Airborne in ’68, the Third Brigade, from Ft. Bragg. We deployed over there,” Ramos added.
Ramos said he and Castro ran track together in college.
“Then we ran into each other in Ft. Polk, Louisiana, and we ended up in the same company. After I went to jump school, we met over there again. I was in recon, and he was with the infantry too, and one day he told me, ‘Be careful,’ and I left for five or six days on another recon. When I came back, I found out he had passed away. It was really hard for me,” Ramos said.
After the war, Ramos became friends with Castro’s family.
“I’m still friends with them today,” he said.
Ramos said he didn’t go to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial when it first opened.
“It took me a lot of years to go, and I went for one of my birthdays. My wife made me go, because I didn’t want,” Ramos said.Zambrano said he had enjoyed his volunteer experience, especially interacting with young people visiting the exhibit.
“The thing with these kids nowadays, I don’t think they teach this in high school or grade school anymore, and to me, the wall means a lot. I didn’t really have any friends that were killed ... I knew a lieutenant in our outfit that was killed, but I haven’t looked for his name yet.
“I looked for the names of our local boys, Jesus Limones, Andres Lopez Ramon, Nolberto Frausto. They were a little bit older than I am, and those boys gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country. To me, it means a lot. To me, it’s very heart-warming,” Zambrano said.
He said seeing the Vietnam memorial in Washington. D.C. was an emotionally-wrenching experience.
“It was very emotional be me, because it brought back a lot of memories,” said Zambrano, who was 19 when he left south Texas for the Vietnam jungles.
