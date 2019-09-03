Brown Plaza Association members are getting ready for a three-day celebration commemorating Mexico’s Independence Day.
The celebration is free and open to the public and most events will be held on and around the historic Brown Plaza in south Del Rio.
The association’s “Viva Mexico/16 de Septiembre/Independencia de Mexico” begins at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 with a parade that begins at San Felipe and West Garza streets and ends at the historic Brown Plaza. The parade’s theme will be the states of Mexico.
This year’s celebration will feature a new event: Del Rio’s Got Talent, which will showcase performances by local singers, dancers, comedians and others, Martinez said.
“The entry fee to sign up for this event is $10, and a portion of the proceeds will go back to the individuals who win,” Martinez said.
The show is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Martinez said anyone interested in signing up for the show should call or text her at (830) 719-2330 or call or text the show coordinator, Alyssa Garza, at (830) 734-1018.
Just before the opening ceremonies, at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 14, the dancers of the Casa De La Cultura’s Ballet Folklorico Corazón de Mexico will perform on the plaza.
Opening ceremonies for the 16 de Septiembre event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and will be held at the Brown Plaza bandstand. A Miss Teen Diez y Seis de Septiembre and Little Mr. and Miss Diez y Seis de Septiembre will be crowned during the ceremony.
“The Miss Diez y Seis de Septiembre is usually the daughter or granddaughter or family member of a board member or of an individual who has done a lot to help the Brown Plaza,” Martinez said.
Immediately after the opening ceremonies and coronations, Christopher Ramirez, a San Antonio accordion soloist is scheduled to perform.
At 7 p.m. on Sept. 14, the band Lucero del Bravo will perform, and at 9 p.m., La Banda de la Esquina, a tribute to Enanitos Verdes, a Spanish rock band from Argentina. La Banda de la Esquina includes Del Rio musicians and brothers Leno, Lucas and Edward Hernandez and San Antonio guitarist Jesse Partida.
Martinez noted a number of food and beverage vendors have been invited to participate in the event. She said she has asked the vendors to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 14, since another Del Rio group, the Del Rio Education Foundation, is having its Adventure on the Creek event in the area on the same day.
The celebration on Saturday will also feature a Kid’s Zone play area, which this year will have a new station, a mechanical bull.
The festivities continue at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 with the traditional “Grito de Independencia,” the cry of freedom, which will be performed by Mexico Consul in Del Rio Carlos Obrador.
Two bands are set to be featured on Sept. 15. Xtremo takes the stage at 5:30 p.m., and La Quimica is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m.
Martinez noted the food and beverage vendors will be on the plaza all day, and there will be a DJ providing music.
Two more bands wrap up the celebration on Sept. 16. Effecto 4 goes on at 5:30 p.m., and Eztilo is set to perform at 8 p.m.
“The event will close at 10 p.m. on Sept. 16. We are looking forward to a great year. There will be family fun, food and beer. We’re urging people to bring their chairs and enjoy themselves,” Martinez said.
