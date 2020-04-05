Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. on Thursday signed a new order to allow more customers inside the city’s two largest grocery stores.
A previous order issued by Owens as part of an amended declaration of disaster for public health emergency restricted to 50 the total number of customers allowed inside Walmart, 2410 Dodson Ave., and H-E-B, 200 Veterans Blvd.
“We signed a new order late Thursday afternoon, and it’s already in effect. The new order raises the limit of customers allowed in each store from 50 to 75 at both the big H-E-B and at Walmart,” Owens said Friday.
Owens said the increases are justified by the steps the businesses are taking to keep customers safe.
“We visited both H-E-B and Walmart, and we did head counts, and I think with what both H-E-B and Walmart are going to do, by trying to have aisle monitors to make sure people aren’t gathering in one aisle and also what they’re trying to do at their registers, in trying to keep people separated, I think overall they’re doing a good job,” Owens said.
The county judge said he has expressed concerns to both businesses and asked why cashiers were not wearing masks and gloves.
“H-E-B has its cashiers behind plexiglass, but customers still reach around that to place and pick up their groceries, so H-E-B did tell us that they are planning to bring in gloves and masks for employees,” Owens said.
The judge added he is open to allowing even more customers inside the stores if the businesses take additional steps to protect citizens and employees.
Owens was critical of the executive order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott several days ago, saying he has spoken with “more than 30 other county judges” about the measure.
“They’re mad. Basically, the way it works, the president signs something, the governor can make it more restrictive. The governor signs something, the county judge can make it more restrictive. If I sign something, then the mayor can make it more restrictive, but we’ve never had something like this, where the governor has essentially done away with two statutes to limit county judges’ powers,” Owens said.
“Why would you take away our authority to be able to take care of our constituents because no one is going to know more about what’s going on in our community than the mayor and the county judge and the elected officials? It isn’t a one-size-fits-all,” he said.
He added he disagrees with some of the businesses Abbott has deemed “essential.”
“The governor has listed what are essential businesses, and these are what he considers essential, but I don’t consider a bike repair shop an essential business,” the county judge added.
He also said the governor “has confused the issue” on religious gatherings.
“He came out and said 10, then he goes away from it, and now he puts out a press release saying now churches can gather,” Owens said.
He noted two Del Rio churches have called him and told they want to hold services outside in their parking lots.
“I’ve just told them we have to use common sense, and right now, I feel like a little prayer can’t hurt,” the judge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.