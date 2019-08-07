Two woman were recently arrested and charged with assault, after an incident occurring on the 900 block of East Third Street on July 12.
Roxanna Marie Pacheco, 29, a resident of the 800 block of Las Vacas Street, and Yesenia Villalon, 23, who has her place of residence at the 300 block of Marshall Smith Drive, were arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers.
Pacheco was arrested at the police station at 9 a.m. on July 25, while Villalon was arrested the day before at 10: 45 a.m. at home.
According to a Del Rio Police Department incident report on July 12, at approximately 2:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Third Street for a fight in progress between three women.
Upon arrival, the incident report states, the officers found two women engaged in a fight, near a Mazda passenger vehicle. Each one of them, the report states, had a hold of each other’s hair and were trashing about.
The report states officers separated the women who were detained pending further investigation.
The report states officers later found out three women had arrived to the residence of the complainant. The women, the report states, exited the vehicle and began yelling profanities toward the complainant.
The women, the report states, then rushed the complainant and began attacking.
The report states several of the complainant’s friends who were on the scene attempted to break up the fight, but instead were attacked as well. The three women were cited for disorderly conduct and released at the time.
