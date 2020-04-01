A Del Rio woman was arrested last week in San Antonio and charged with the murder of her husband, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Del Rio station, documents released Monday by the San Antonio Police Department show.
Sherry Lee Marburger, 47, whose place of residence is listed at the 500 block of Gilchrist Lane, in Del Rio, was arrested on March 24. She is facing accusations of intentionally and knowingly shooting her husband, 47-year-old Jon Marburger.
Jon Marburger was a U.S. Border Patrol agent, assigned to the Del Rio Station, and was on the job for 21 years. He was a watch commander and was not officially on duty at the time of the incident, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The shooting incident, according to the documents released, occurred at La Quinta Inn, in the 100 block of North Loop 1604, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Police Department officers responded that morning, at approximately 8:21 a.m. to the location, for a report of a shooting in progress, the arrest report shows.
The manager directed responding officers to the second floor, room 214.
One of the officers heard a woman, who would later be identified as Sherry Marburger, yelling for help, the report states. She was standing in the doorway of her hotel room holding her dog, she pleaded for help and was crying, according to the arrest report.
Marburger told police officers her husband had been shot, and he needed medical help; a police officer asked Marburger if she had shot her husband, and she said yes, the report states.
She told the police officer the gun was next to her husband, who was lying on the floor between the two beds in the room.
The officer arrested Marburger under murder charges. While she was being detained, a compact, leather waist holster fell on the floor as she turned around, the report states.
As other officers arrived in the room, they tried to revive Jon Marburger by using cardio pulmonary resuscitation until the arrival of San Antonio Fire Department emergency medical responders, the report states.
EMS personnel transported Jon Marburger to University Medical Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the chest.
A witness who had been staying in a room nearby told police officers they had been awakened earlier that morning by a some type of banging. The witness told police officers they were unsure what it was but is sounded like two or three muffled bangs, the report states.
The witness thought somebody was trying to get into their room, got up briefly and went back to bed after seeing there was nobody outside, the report states.
Three firearms were collected from the crime scene: a Model 22 40-caliber Glock handgun; another Glock firearm unlisted model and caliber, and a five-shot chrome cylinder BML Model 322 revolver with wood grips. The report cites Sherry Marburger as the owner of all three firearms.
