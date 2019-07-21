Following his arrest in March, when he was charged with driving while intoxicated, City of Del Rio Councilman At-Large Place “C” Raul Ojeda, Jr., was arrested again Tuesday, under charges stemming from the same incident.
Ojeda turned himself in, to Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and was booked into the GEO correctional facility under charges for evading arrest with a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Ojeda’s charges, according to court documents, follow an incident occurring March 7, when a Del Rio police officer spotted a black Toyota CHR speeding westbound on Mary Lou Drive from Kingsway, on the wrong side of the road.
According to an arrest affidavit, Ojeda was traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle, followed by a patrol unit with lights and siren on, continued speeding westbound on Kingsway for five blocks before coming to a stop in a driveway.
The officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Ojeda, the court document states.
Ojeda consented to providing a breath specimen. He was transported to Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office to complete a breath alcoholic analytical report.
The test, administered by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, showed Ojeda’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.157 in a first sample and 0.152 in a second sample. The legal limit in Texas for blood alcohol concentration is .08 percent.
Ojeda was booked and charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration equal or greater than 0.15, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ojeda’s bond for the new evading arrest charges was set at $5,000. He bonded out of jail on Tuesday, the same day he was arrested. Ojeda was elected to the city council seat in a runoff election in June 2018.
With all do respect to councilman Ojeda, at this point it would be in the best interest of the community for him to step down an allow our city leaders to appoint an interim council person, until a permanent appointee gets elected. Meanwhile he can concentrate on his personal issues.
