When I find something on Facebook that makes me LOL – laugh out loud – I like to share it with you, my faithful readers. With that, I give you:
Really bad analogies written by high school students
Her eyes were like two brown circles with big black dots in the center.
He was as tall as a 6’3” tree.
Her face was a perfect oval, like a circle that had its two sides gently compressed by a Thigh Master.
From the attic came an unearthly howl. The whole scene had an eerie, surreal quality, like when you’re on vacation and Jeopardy comes on at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.
John and Mary had never met. They were like two hummingbirds, who also had never met.
She had a deep, genuine, throaty laugh, like the sound a dog makes just before it throws up.
The ballerina rose gracefully en pointe and extended one slender leg behind her, like a dog at a fire hydrant.
He was as lame as a duck. Not the metaphorical lame duck, either, but a real duck that was actually lame. Maybe from stepping on a landmine, or something.
Her vocabulary was as bad as, like, whatever.
She grew on him like she was a colony E. coli and he was room-temperature Canadian beef.
The revelation that his marriage of 30 years had disintegrated because of his wife’s infidelity came as a rude shock, like a surcharge at a formerly surcharge-free ATM.
The lamp just sat there, like an inanimate object.
Okay, I’ll give you a moment to recover from your own LOL before breaking the bad news. I am deeply skeptical the foregoing analogies were written by high school students, or students of any kind.
To begin with, nowhere on Facebook where this list has appeared has it been accompanied by anything resembling a provenance, nor has anyone stepped forward to claim compilation of the analogies from a lifetime of teaching English.
To my mind, that is highly unlikely. To patiently collect so many examples of fractured English composition over any length of time, and then not take credit for it – well, it just flies in the face of reason.
Believe me, I know whereof I speak. For a while, I was an English teacher at a hometown high school. I didn’t do it long, but I did it long enough to gain a little understanding of typical high school English teachers.
I can tell you they would no more forego credit for collecting those analogies than they would end a sentence with a preposition.
Secondly, each of the 12 analogies in the list is just too well worded and thoughtfully constructed to be the product of the undisciplined mind of a high school student, or a college student for that matter.
As it turns out, bad English is hard to write when the writer knows better.
Look at Number 9. It is as ironically contrived and deliberately succinct as could be imagined.
It could be a bumper sticker. Or Numbers 7 and 10 – what student has that sort of vocabulary at his or her disposal?
No, those analogies, daft as they may appear, are the handiwork of some talented professional writer and humorist, someone on the level Jack Handey, of Deep Thoughts fame.
Jack Handey would have had the good sense to take credit for them, though.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Sept. 22 - Elephant Appreciation Day. 24th - National Cherries Jubilee Day (I have never tasted Cherries Jubilee. Maybe this year.) 27th - Crush a Can Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
