This morning (Thursday) I was reminded of something else I hate about getting jerked back and forth through Daylight Saving Time (DST). The sunrise that blinded me looking east on Cantu will blind me again in another couple of weeks on the other side of DST. It will happen twice with the sunset looking west, too. How many of you have ever thought of that? OK, enough ranting on DST already.
This week is spring break. Hmmmm … do you think the schools and colleges actually schedule spring break to be the first week of DST on purpose? After all, spring break gives the students and teachers a whole week to let their bodies get adjusted to a new schedule. Now that I think about it, though, that actually sounds pretty smart.
Speaking of smart, did you know the Friends of the Val Verde County Library’s Book Sale on the Patio will also be happening during spring break? You know the Friends of the VVCL already have a dedicated Book Sale section inside the library year-round, right? Well, this Book Sale on the Patio is different. This one deals with an overflow of literary riches. With all the donations from the public and weeds from the library collection, there are just too many books. They need a new home – yours!
The Book Sale on the Patio is a perfect spring break activity for the whole family. There will be treasures galore! Head on down to the Val Verde County Library at 300 Spring Street on March 9-13 or all of those days between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Your purchases will benefit you, your family, your community, and the library’s awesome literary programming.
One week from now spring break and the Book Sale on the Patio will be over. Come Monday, March 16, teachers and students will be in for a really rude awakening. Oh my, their bodies are going to feel like they are trying to wake up awfully early after a week of indulgence – sleeping in and staying up late. Because you know that’s exactly what they’re going to do during spring break.
Here’s one more caveat about DST. It seems that more accidents on the highways, in the workplace, or wherever occur the Monday after DST kicks in. So, be a little more careful driving to work tomorrow when your body thinks it’s an hour too early. At least, we won’t have to worry about kids on the streets. They will be sleeping in.
Memorable spring breaks is the subject for Life Question #11. Write a little or a lot. Just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
