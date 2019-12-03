A car vs. train collision near the intersection of Ogden and South Main streets caused a traffic closure and forced drivers to take alternate routes on Monday morning.
Union Pacific workers and traveling Del Rioans were on the scene as witnesses to the event. Drivers on both sides of the railroad intersection took alternate routes to travel between north and south of Del Rio.
Crossroad signs were activated and prevented drivers from crossing the railroad track in the morning, around 9:45 a.m. The train underneath the overpass was backing up, and preparing to attach the load that was located across the Amtrak train station, a Union Pacific employee on the scene said.
As the train backed up, a driver went through the crossroads and hit the train. Union Pacific workers stopped the train once they saw the driver crossing the railroad, according to the witness.
The driver’s vehicle was damaged on the passenger side. Both doors on the passenger side were damaged and broken glass was left on the ground after the scene was cleared.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital, according to the witness.
Union Pacific’s Public Affairs office was contacted by the Del Rio News-Herald, but did not return the call as of press time.
