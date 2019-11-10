ACUÑA, México – Durante el mes de octubre, la Procuraduría para Niños, Niñas y la Familia de Estado (PRONNIF), a través de su Delegación Norte II, brindó 13 asistencias para lecturas de derechos a niños, niñas y adolescentes migrantes no acompañados.
La encargada de la subprocuraduría de la región, Abigail García Ramos, explicó que la dependencia coadyuva con los centros de asistencia social que albergan a migrantes no acompañados y les asesora sobre los derechos humanos.
El proceso es, dijo la funcionaria, una vez que llegan al albergue se informa a PRONNIF la presencia de niños, niñas y adolescentes no acompañados y se solicita la atención para la lectura de derechos.
García Ramos explicó que se acude al albergue y para dar lectura a los derechos fundamentales, como son: a la vida, la supervivencia y desarrollo integral, además al disfrute del más alto nivel de salud, a vivir en un ambiente sano y contar con los servicios básicos.
Durante esta atención se les hace hincapié que tienen derecho a la no discriminación, a expresar su opinión, la protección de sus datos personales y, a las personas menores de 14 años, a no trabajar.
Los derechos que se les dan a conocer, apuntó la encargada de la subprocuraduría, están establecidos en la Convención de los Derechos del Niño, en la Constitución Política de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos, en la Ley General de los Derechos de Niños, Niñas y Adolescentes, y en la Ley del Sistema Estatal para la Garantía de los Derechos Humanos de Niños y Niñas.
Officials educate unaccompanied children on their rights
ACUÑA, Mexico – In October, the North II Office of the Coahuila Attorney for Boys, Girls and the Family (PRONNIF), assisted 13 unaccompanied migrant children and adolescents by informing them of their rights.
Abigail García Ramos, head of the North II office which oversees the Acuña region, explained the unit visits assistance centers housing unaccompanied minor migrants, and advises them on human rights.
Once they arrive at the shelters, PRONNIF is notified of the presence of unaccompanied children and adolescents, and the advocacy officials respond to those centers.
García Ramos said she goes to the shelters to inform minor migrants of their basic rights, such as the right to live, survival and integral development, in addition to the enjoyment of the highest level of health, live in a healthy environment, and have the basic services.
During these visits they are informed of their right to not be discriminated against, to express their opinion, the protection of their personal information and, those under the age of 14, not to work.
These basic rights are guaranteed by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Constitution of the United Mexican States, in the General Law on the Rights of Children, Girls and Adolescents, and in the Law of the State System for the Guarantee of Human Rights of Boys and Girls, she said.
