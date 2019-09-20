A non-for-profit organization is looking forward to make a change in Del Rio and surrounding area, by promoting the recycling of aluminum cans and helping children across Texas.
Texas Charity Recycling is working under the sponsorship of House of Worship Ministry, a Carrizo Springs 501 (c)(3) organization under the direction of Pastor Carlos Rivera.
David Reinhold, founder of Texas Charity Recycling, said the goal of the Cans for Kids project is to recruit local businesses and institutions to save aluminum cans to be picked up and recycled.
“Proceeds of this project are then donated to children’s charities, which at this time is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Reinhold said.
The proceeds could later be expanded to cover other children’s charitable causes, he said.
Reinhold thanked individuals participating in the can collection process including Uvalde Border Patrol Agent Benjamin Toro, Uvalde Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa, and Corporal Matthew Trent Neely (Alabama National Guard) Uvalde Border Patrol Station.
Reinhold also thanked individuals and businesses for their collection and donation of aluminum cans including Isaac Cardona and family of Cardona’s Automotive, in Uvalde, Mando Sauceda and family of Del Rio, for aluminum can contributions; Ms. Dolly, Patricia, and employees of Memo’s Restaurant, Del Rio, for the collection of 17 trash bags full of aluminum cans.
“And special thanks to Jesus Cardona (manager) and employees of TJ Moore ACE Hardware, Uvalde, and Andy Richardson (manager) and employees of Russell True Value Hardware, Del Rio, for their generous donation of necessary supplies for the aluminum can collection process.
“Very special thanks to Pastor Carlos Rivera, House of Worship Ministry, Carrizo Springs, Texas, for fiscal sponsorship of this important program.”
Reinhold said the first donation, in the amount of $140 would go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
Businesses or individuals wanting to participate in the can collection program, email texascharityrecycling@gmail.com, or text 830 563 7047 for more information.
