ACUÑA, México – Un total de 83 personas resultaron intoxicadas por consumir alimentos en mal estado el lunes en el comedor de una maquiladora, reportó el martes la Dirección de Protección Civil y Bomberos.
Carlos Flores Diego, encargado de Protección Civil y Bomberos, dijo que su personal acudió a la maquiladora Carolina Processing a solicitud de los propios afectados.
No hubo ningún reporte por parte de personal directivo de la empresa, fueron los propios trabajadores los que llamaron a la Cruz Roja y a Bomberos para ser atendidos afuera de la empresa.
En principio se hablaba de un centenar de trabajadores intoxicados con alimentos pero la cifra oficial reportada por la Jurisdicción Sanitaria 2 fue de 83 personas, confirmó el jefe de esa oficina Dr. Guillermo Herrera Téllez.
Los trabajadores ingirieron sus alimentos, pechuga de pollo rellena, a eso de las 10 p.m. y una hora después empezaron con los primeros síntomas de intoxicación.
Los trabajadores fueron trasladados a diversas clínicas del IMSS entre ellas la 87 posteriormente a la Clínica 13 y 81, donde los reportaron estables.
Maquiladora workers suffer from food poisoning
ACUÑA, Mexico – Eighty-three workers were hospitalized with food poisoning symptoms after eating at a maquiladora’s dining room Monday night, city of Acuña Civil Protection and Fire Department officials said Tuesday.
Civil Protection and Fire Department Chief Carlos Flores Diego said his personnel responded to the Carolina Processing maquiladora (twin plant) after a report from the workers themselves.
There was no report by the company’s managerial staff, and it was the workers themselves who called the Red Cross and Fire Department EMS to be treated outside the plant’s facilities, he said.
The first reports were of hundred of workers suffering from food poisoning, but the official figure reported by the Health Jurisdiction No. 2 was 83 people, the regional chief of the state health agency Dr. Guillermo Herrera Téllez said.
Officials said the workers consumed their food – stuffed chicken breast – at about 10 p.m., and an hour later they started showing the first symptoms of food poisoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.