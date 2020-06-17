Del Rio now has a total of 38 cases of COVID-19, city council officials heard Tuesday.
Del Rio Emergency Management Director John Sheedy gave an update about the city’s latest COVID-19 statistics during Tuesday’s special meeting of the Del Rio City Council.
Sheedy gave his presentation following an update of the work city departments related to the COVID-19 crisis presented by City Manager Matt Wojnowski.
“Our big news, of course, is not the kind of news we’re excited about. It’s not the good kind,” Sheedy said at the start of his presentation.
He showed the council two graphics, one depicting the confirmed Del Rio COVID-19 cases presented at the council’s June 9 meeting and one depicting the numbers on Tuesday.
“We continue to increase tests. We’re testing pretty steady, and we’re hoping to get a lot more testing as we move forward. In pending results, we’ve had quite an increase, and that’s due to the drive-through tests, 235, so that’s the number we received from our third (round of) drive-through testing,” Sheedy said.
Sheedy said the city hopes to receive the results of the most recent round of drive-through testing on Wednesday or Thursday.
“The bad news, of course, is our positive patients. On June 9, we were at 27, and we’ve jumped to 38, and it is what it is. It’s an increase of over 40% in a week. It looks like it’s something we’re going to have to deal with for a while. We’ve also had good news on the patients recovered. We had 14 (recovered patients) last week, and we’re at 21 today. That’s a 50% increase, so that’s good news,” Sheedy told the council.
“Of the 11 cases that we added, two of those were attributed to international travel, three were domestic travel, five were community (spread), and one was personal,” he said.
Sheedy explained “personal” spread.
“What it is, is a known contact. It could be a family member that lives at home. It could be a close relative. It could have been a co-worker. We separate the personal contact from community spread. Community spread is the great unknown. We know international travel, we know domestic travel. Community spread is somewhere, somehow, in the community, so we like to have that final category, personal contact or close contact, and that’s what you would fully anticipate, people that live in the home or have some relationship or proximity. It’s not as alarming as community spread,” he said.
Sheedy also reviewed with the council the COVID-19 case numbers from Region 8, the 28-county region of which Val Verde County is part, posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“In Region 8, we have 174 active cases,” he said.
Sheedy also drew the council’s attention to the upward-arcing graph illustrating the numbers of cases in the 28-county region.
“Certainly, we haven’t started to plane out. It looks like we’re still approaching a peak,” Sheedy said, noting the TDSHS’ numbers usually run a few days behind.
Sheedy also briefed the council on the other work being done by the city’s emergency operations center, including continued operation of a COVID-19 call center and management of orders, shipments and dispersal of personal protective equipment.
