After facing federal charges for transporting illegal aliens, a Del Rio man saw his probation revoked, and is now facing five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, prosecutors said.
Miguel Aguinaga, 24, who had been sentenced to 10 years probation in 2013 for a different offense, was given a five-year sentence on Sept. 12, 2019 in the 63rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Enrique “Henry” Fernandez.
Aguinaga’s original charges stem from an incident occurring on Jan. 29, 2012, when five suspects were arrested and charged with arson, theft of property, criminal mischief, burglary of a building, and other offenses, according to court records.
That night, Del Rio Police Department Officer Jesse Garcia, Jr. responded to Avenue B and East Second Street, to assist with a vehicle on fire, an incident report states.
Garcia noticed that a city of Del Rio work truck was on fire along with a Del Rio Police Department unit directly behind it, the report states.
Garcia, along with Officer Marco Zambrano and Senior Officer Efrain Guzman went to the city yard, 103 West Gibbs Street, to check how the vehicles were taken from the city yard where they were previously located and secured. The report states the fence of the yard had been run over.
As Zambrano and Garcia began clearing the area looking for suspects, the officers noticed several graffiti markings of “CT” and other marking labels on several vehicles, including bulldozers, police units, and buildings on the property. The graffiti was blue and gold colored spray paint.
Investigators later discovered the two city vehicles had been stolen from the yard and the building had been burglarized.
One of the vehicles was described in the report as a Chevy Tahoe, with overhead lights and Del Rio Police Department markings, the vehicle was being stripped for service as a patrol unit for the police department. The other one was the work truck.
Investigators also discovered two computers, a printer and an air compressor had been stolen.
Footprints and other evidence linked the incident to another burglary, this one occurring at Meno’s Meat Market, 205 North Main St., that same night.
Items taken from the meat market included meat, chicken, snacks, and various other objects, including a .22 caliber firearm, $600 in cash and a TV set, all in excess of $3,000.
The evidence led the Del Rio Police Department Criminal Investigations Division to the arrest of five individuals, including Aguinaga.
The individuals arrested faced charges ranging from burglary of a building, theft greater than $20,000, theft of a firearm, arson, criminal mischief greater than $1,500, all in connection with the incidents at the city of Del Rio Maintenance Yards alley way, 200 block West Second St. and Avenue B, and Meno’s Meat Market.
The majority of the items taken during these incidents was later recovered during the subsequent investigation, court documents show.
In 2013 Aguinaga pleaded guilty to the offense of theft, a third degree felony, and received a sentence of 10 years probation. Prosecutors petitioned the court to revoke the probation once Aguinaga was charged with a federal offense, on Feb. 14, 2018.
The petition was presented by 63rd District Attorney Michael Bagley.
On Sept. 12, 2019 Aguinaga was sentenced to five years in a state jail facility, documents recently released show.
He is now service the sentence mandated by the court.
“Fair and accurate sentence. The defendant was given several chances and failed each time. We believe that the sentence was fair based on the circumstances of the case and his background,” Bagley said.
