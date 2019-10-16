10-16-19 Jail log

Oct. 8

John Jimenez

Aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Joseph Valadez

DWI second, sentenced to 45 days

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Lawrence Grant

Burglary of habitation, state’s applicate to adjudicate guilt.

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 9

Ruben Velazquez

Parole violation, aggravated robbery

Del Rio Police Department

Oct. 13

Gloria Adriana Martinez

Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Driving with license suspended, without financial responsibility

Accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200

Daniel Duran Perez

DWI third or more

Oct. 14

Jameer Castro

Unlawful restraint

Carlos de Leon

Evading arrest or detention

Criminal trespass

DRPD

Cirilo Estrada

Continuous sexual abuse of a child

Jessica Fernandez

Theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750 x2

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 15

Julian Rodriguez, Jr.

Assault causes bodily injury

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.