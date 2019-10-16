10-16-19 Jail log
Oct. 8
John Jimenez
Aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Joseph Valadez
DWI second, sentenced to 45 days
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan Lawrence Grant
Burglary of habitation, state’s applicate to adjudicate guilt.
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 9
Ruben Velazquez
Parole violation, aggravated robbery
Del Rio Police Department
Oct. 13
Gloria Adriana Martinez
Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Driving with license suspended, without financial responsibility
Accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200
Daniel Duran Perez
DWI third or more
Oct. 14
Jameer Castro
Unlawful restraint
Carlos de Leon
Evading arrest or detention
Criminal trespass
DRPD
Cirilo Estrada
Continuous sexual abuse of a child
Jessica Fernandez
Theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750 x2
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 15
Julian Rodriguez, Jr.
Assault causes bodily injury
