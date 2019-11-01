The city will commemorate a year of commercial air service with a celebration Monday at the Del Rio International Airport.
Del Rioans are invited to attend a proclamation ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday at the Jack L. Richardson Terminal at Del Rio International Airport.
Nov. 4 will mark the one-year anniversary of American Airlines flights between Del Rio and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
“The new route has flown over 41,000 passengers to and from Del Rio. Travelers can fly to over 250 destinations with American Airlines from the Del Rio International Airport. American Airlines offers two outgoing and two incoming flights daily for the traveler’s convenience,” according to a city press release on the event.
Figures presented to the city’s International Airport Commission show the airline had an average 65 percent occupancy over the past 11 months, a 73.6 percent occupancy over the past six months, from April to September, and a 73.9 percent occupancy over the past three months, from July to September.
The figures also show that from November 2018 through Oct. 13, 2019, the airline flew a total of 20,065 passengers from Dallas/Fort Worth to Del Rio, with an average occupancy of 63.6 percent.
From Nov. 4, 2018 through Oct. 13, 2019, the airline also carried 20,873 passengers from Del Rio to Dallas/Fort Worth, with an average occupancy of 66.3 percent.
Occupancy in flights leaving Del Rio climbed steadily following the inauguration of commercial air service, from 49.6 percent in November 2018, to 56.7 percent in December 2018, 52.5 percent in January, 58.2 percent in February, 62 percent in March, 70.7 percent in April and 80.5 percent in May.
The occupancy percentage dipped slightly, to 76.4 percent, in June, and reached its highest level to date in July, when it climbed to 81.6 percent.
The percentages have dropped since then, with 74.9 percent occupancy in August, 68.6 percent in September and 64 percent for the first 13 days in October.
Occupancy on flights from Dallas/Fort Worth to Del Rio reflect similar percentages: 46.1 percent in November 2018, 57.5 percent in December 2018, 51.1 percent in January, 53.8 percent in February, 61.6 percent in March, 66.9 percent in April, 73.4 percent in May, 71.4 percent in June, 78.7 percent in July, 76 percent in August, 64 percent in September and 62.9 percent in October.
The city’s press statement also notes the city has made a number of improvements at the airport for airline customers.
“During the past year, the Del Rio International Airport has expanded its services in several ways. Airline passengers are welcome to leave their vehicles in the parking lot at no cost. Recently, the parking lot was expanded to meet the current demand for parking lot spaces. Enterprise opened a second location at the airport for passengers to rent a car at their convenience. The airport also offers free Wi-Fi for guests,” the statement notes.
Oriana Fernandez, the city’s economic development director, said commercial air service is vital for the city’s economic growth.
“Re-establishment of the air service was a critical component of our economic development strategic plan. It opens up droves of opportunities for commerce, tourism, recruitment, and quality of life components that are often necessary to grow and sustain economic vitality in communities like ours,” Fernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.