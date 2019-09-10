Elaine Oyama, former Miss Del Rio Teen 2017-2018, competed in the online Road to Miss Nebraska USA photo pageant. Oyama entered the competition in order to share her platform on a national scale.
Oyama said the online pageant allows competitors and the page to gain publicity for their causes. She entered the competition in August and it ended on Saturday.
The competition was open to the public and competitors did not have to reside in the state of Nebraska in order to compete.
Oyama was one of 13 competitors in the online pageant and had the most liked photo with 142 social media likes. Results from the online pageant will be announced in the coming week, according to Oyama.
“Scoring was 50 percent likes on our headshot (photo) and 50 percent of individual interview,” Oyama said. Oyama joined the pageant after the online page reached out to her and she saw it as a good way to get her platform out there. “I’m still an advocate, and this was my opportunity to have that out there on a national scale,” Oyama said.
“They (the queens) should use their platform to make them a better person while making the world a better place,” Oyama said. She encourages current and future queens to find a cause that means “the world to them and do anything they can to bring that cause to light.”
Pageantry has allowed Oyama to open up about her struggles; post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. Oyama said taking risks, being open and advocating for controversial issues is important to address when wearing a crown.
She will not be competing in anymore pageants for a few years, as Oyama will be focusing her time on college and her coffee company, Hikari Coffee Company.
