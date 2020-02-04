Current and former elected officials, local personalities and sympathizers gathered Monday afternoon at Memo’s Restaurant, for a meet and greet with Democratic candidate Xochitl Peña Rodriguez, who is seeking her party’s nomination to run for a seat in the Texas Senate.
The meet and greet was hosted by former Val Verde County Judge Mike Fernandez, who introduced the candidate. Fernandez invited all in attendance to make their voices heard and to vote in the March 3 primary election, with early voting starting on Feb. 18.
Fernandez praised the candidate’s background, and said she started getting involved in politics many years ago, when she was campaigning for her father, the former Texas Representative and Former U.S. Representative Ciro Rodriguez.
Peña Rodriguez encouraged State Senate District 19 voters to take back the historically Democratic district, which, she said, is the only flippable seat in the Texas Senate.
She said she has been traveling District 19’s all 17 counties, looking forward to hear from constituents what their needs are and how to address them.
“Because if you want to represent them that’s the only way to do it,” she said.
Peña Rodriguez recognized her mother Carolina Peña Rodriguez, in whom she found inspiration to run for office.
“My mother was a migrant worker and she became a librarian,” Peña Rodriguez said.
Among her priorities, Peña Rodriguez cited health care as a basic right, and said Texas needs to invest in its people, roads, and infrastructure.
Public education, she said, should be one of the priorities in Texas.
Asked about the creation of a waster conservation district in Del Rio and Val Verde County, a topic that has been hotly debated for many years, Peña Rodriguez said that as an elected official she would work with city and county officials for the creation of the district.
However, when pressed on the issue of larger communities taking the water from Del Rio and Val Verde County, Peña Rodriguez said that “No community should be able to suck another community dry.”
Among those supporting Peña Rodriguez and encouraging attendees to vote for her were former City of Del Rio Mayor Roberto “Bob” Chavira, and former City of Del Rio Mayor and former San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Roberto “Bobby” Fernandez.
