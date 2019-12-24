The 2018 election was telling. Republicans enabled a corrupt executive. Voters couldn’t stomach Trump costing the GOP House majority.
He denied; notwithstanding legal admissions, https://is.gd/GKOCTu. Obstruction, ordering federal employees not to testify and/or produce documents continued. GOP eyes wide-open lied in the face of disproven, pro-Russian conspiracy theories all-the-while pandering to our unfamiliarity with the process. However, not a word was uttered favoring Trump’s “incorruptible” character!
His ethically challenged methods screamed: “Impeachment!” Blue tsunami Democrats responded: “The oath of office mandates impeachment!” Nonetheless, Texas 23rd (R) Rep. Will Hurd voted “No.”
Frequent letters to the editor demonstrate I am definitely not pro-Trump. Yet, I had no joy once the votes were announced. These are difficult times.
Will there be enough GOP senators with an oath-driven compass? Public pressure may force Majority Leader O’Connell hold a fair trial calling witnesses, instead of delivering a pre-determined White House coordinated outcome!
Truth and justice shall prevail! We’ll have that hard-won constitutional government we deserve when abiding by our fundamental principles.
