Del Rio’s weather for the month of August beat numerous records, registering month-long weather at 100 degrees or higher temperature. Besides the temperature records, dry records were also registered.
The month of August tied for first with July 1980 in total number of days with a temperature of at least 100 degrees recorded every day, all 31 days. With the exception of July 1980, no other month has recorded 100 degrees every day, Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
“This past June placed as the second-wettest June ever recorded, but was followed by a very dry July, which tied a handful of other years as the driest on record. This August, however, decided to go the extra mile, claiming not only some top dry records, but numerous heat records as well,” Schreiber said.
August had the highest monthly maximum temperature average recorded at 103.9 degrees Fahrenheit, beating July 1998’s 103.1 degrees Fahrenheit. “The average daily maximum for a normal August is about 97 degrees,” Schreiber said.
This August also recorded more daily minimum temperatures at or above 80 degrees, a total of 13 days, than any other August on record. This August fell short of the all-time title behind July of 1998, which had 20 days of low temperature at or above 80 degrees, according to Schreiber.
Schreiber said Del Rio only officially received trace precipitation, less than 0.01 inches of rainfall this August, as it did in July. “While some parts of town did receive some additional rainfall, the Del Rio Airport records the official observation for climate data for the National Weather Service,” Schreiber said.
This August, Del Rio tied with five other years for the fifth driest August on record, those years being 1929, 1951, 1957, 1963 and 1985. The July-August combination this year of only trace precipitation puts 2018 tied with only two other July-August combinations as the driest on record; 1951 and 1957, according to Schreiber.
“This dry combination of July and August has put Del Rio behind the curve of what is expected as far as annual precipitation accumulation – which should be about 13 1/2 inches year-to-date. So far this year, Del Rio has accumulated 13.26 inches (of rainfall),” Schreiber said.
Del Rio was placed in “moderate drought” status during the month of August.
