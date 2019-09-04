Aug. 25
Christian Gerardo Flores
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Del Rio Police Department
Robby Garcia
Abandoning or endangering child, evading arrest or detention, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jonas Santillan
Criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Aug. 26
Maria Sagrario Fuentez
Engaging in organized criminal activity (deadly conduct)
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Cesar J. Martinez
Aggravated assault impede breath or circulation
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 27
Mikie Acevedo
Warrant theft greater than $2,000 less than $30,000
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Sergio Calvillo
Possession of controlled substance drug free zone meth less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Eli Gonzalez
Assault with injury x2
Texas Department of Public Safety
Enrique Daniel Lopez
Assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief
Del Rio Police Department
Jesus Lorenzo Arturo Teran
Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Torres
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 28
Apolonio Barrera
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz drug free zone
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Oscar Luevanos
Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Castulo Morin
Criminal trespass, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 less than $750
Del Rio Police Department
Guillermo Villegas
Driving while intoxicated
Texas Department of Public Safety
Aug. 29
Robert Lee Mills
Theft of firearm
Del Rio Police Department
Ricky S. Pequeno
Driving while intoxicated 1st offense
Del Rio Police Department
Juan Carlos Segovia
Resisting arrest search or transport, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500
Del Rio Police Department
