Aug. 25

Christian Gerardo Flores

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Del Rio Police Department

Robby Garcia

Abandoning or endangering child, evading arrest or detention, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jonas Santillan

Criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Aug. 26

Maria Sagrario Fuentez

Engaging in organized criminal activity (deadly conduct)

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Cesar J. Martinez

Aggravated assault impede breath or circulation

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 27

Mikie Acevedo

Warrant theft greater than $2,000 less than $30,000

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Sergio Calvillo

Possession of controlled substance drug free zone meth less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Eli Gonzalez

Assault with injury x2

Texas Department of Public Safety

Enrique Daniel Lopez

Assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief

Del Rio Police Department

Jesus Lorenzo Arturo Teran

Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Torres

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 28

Apolonio Barrera

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz drug free zone

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Oscar Luevanos

Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Castulo Morin

Criminal trespass, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 less than $750

Del Rio Police Department

Guillermo Villegas

Driving while intoxicated

Texas Department of Public Safety

Aug. 29

Robert Lee Mills

Theft of firearm

Del Rio Police Department

Ricky S. Pequeno

Driving while intoxicated 1st offense

Del Rio Police Department

Juan Carlos Segovia

Resisting arrest search or transport, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500

Del Rio Police Department

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.