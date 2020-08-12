City Manager Matt Wojnowski on Tuesday presented an update on city activities during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Wojnowski routinely updates members of the Del Rio City Council on work being done by city employees. He made his presentation during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“First of all, I do want to thank all of our city staff who have been very adaptive and responsive to all the ongoing changes. They’ve continued to provide the essential services to those within our city limits, and that is really key to make sure our residents and those within Del Rio have those essential services which they need,” Wojnowski said.
“Water treatment and distribution services have continued without interruption. Our wastewater treatment continues without interruption. Natural gas service continues to those customers. Trash and recycling services continue through our Red River contract. Police, fire and 9-1-1 continue 24/7 without interruption,” the city manager added.
He said the city’s transportation services department continues its fixed route services.
The city’s nutrition services department, continues to serve the city’s senior citizens, he said.
“We are continuing the home-delivered lunches on weekdays. In addition, we have expanded that program to ages 55 to 59. Our latest total served is 589 that are receiving these home-delivered lunches throughout the week. If you’re interested in this program, again, ages 55 and up, please call 830-774-8670,” Wojnowski said.
He said five civic center staff members and part-time staffers from the golf course are helping to prepare and deliver the meals.
“Our Women’s Infants and Children, state-funded WIC program, in April had 1,942 clients. Every month is a new start for this program, and here in August, we have 1,689 so far. If you want to learn if you are qualified for this program, please call 830-774-8609,” Wojnowski said.
He said WIC employees have sewn 1,057 cloth masks, 101 more than the last report he made to council.
“Just a reminder, if you don’t want to wait in line at the City Hall drive-through for your utility payments, we do have no online convenience fee for customer utility payments or property tax payments. You can also make these payments now over the phone, also at no charge.
“To make utility and tax payments over the phone, please call 866-299-3771 and to make municipal court fine payments, call 866-282-1248,” Wojnowski said.
He said the city’s public media team has also been busy.
“The team has shared over 23 informative posts to the public since our last report a week ago. In addition, they share our weekday testing graphic and other informative posts related to COVID. We do have a dedicated web page related to COVID-19 that was recently updated and which includes our call center hours,” Wojnowski said.
City employees are distributing fee cloth masks to the public.
“We are distributing masks to transportation clients and their households, to our WIC clients and their households, to our senior meal program clients and their households and at the drive-through at City Hall. We are also partnering with the county and the commissioner food distribution events to receive a mask there, and lastly, we did distribute some directly to the housing authority for their residents,” Wojnowski said.
