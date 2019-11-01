When people complain about the media, they forget the good the industry can often do.
Such was the case for the Austin American-Statesman in October when they did a story about how poverty schools struggle to field have winning football teams. The story focused on William B. Travis High School, located in south Austin, and the struggles the program has gone through.
What made the story hit home for me was that Travis’ coach is a Del Rioan – former Rams quarterback Joe Frank Martinez, who is also the son of Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez. Martinez spoke in depth of what he and his coaches do to keep the kids competitive, such as making lunchmeat and cheese sandwiches for 70 players to take with them on out of town trips or maxing out credit cards he sometimes isn’t reimbursed for, while working with equipment that is many years old and in some cases worn down and worn out.
After I read the story, I passed it along to some friends. In my heart, I was hoping someone would step up and suggest helping them out. After all, Martinez is one of us. He’s got Del Rio in his blood and in his soul and he was a Ram. We cheered him on for years and we always want our Rams, and Queens, to become successful in whatever they do.
Turns out I wasn’t the only one who wanted to someone to help.
According to the Statesman, a few days after the story ran, a resident of West Lake Hills anonymously donated $5,000 to the school with the specific instructions that the money only be used for football equipment. Martinez immediately bought 13 brand new red Speedflex football helmets. It didn’t outfit the whole team, but it was a start.
I posted on Facebook a video the Statesman shot of players being surprised with the new helmets and a message reminding us all that no matter how bad we may think we have it, there are others out there facing bigger and tougher obstacles.
This week, Martinez reached out to me and thanked me for what I wrote. He also explained what being a coach at Travis meant to him. He also updated me as to the status of the kids’ equipment.
“We struggle at times but I wouldn’t trade this job for anything. The kids are awesome and we are working hard to change the culture and produce positive and productive citizens in society,” Martinez said. “I’m happy to say that the donations are pouring in. We’ve received enough funds to purchase 19 more helmets through the generosity of several donors. My goal is to purchase 27 so we can get to 40 and all our varsity will have one. We are eight short but I feel confident we will get there.”
So, my fellow Del Rioans, here’s where I ask you all to step up and help out. We have been blessed down here in so many ways that sharing that generosity to help a former Del Rio who is helping others seems like a small thing to ask.
I’m asking for a group of folks, business owners, private citizens, whomever, to work with me to raise the funds to help Coach Martinez reach his goal of getting those final eight helmets. They may not be ready for this season, but they’ll be ready to go for next season.
Each helmet costs around $415, but can you put a price on safety?
Let’s brainstorm and find a way to raise the money to help Coach Martinez and those kids. If you want to help, please email me at brian.argabright@delrionewsherald.com or call me at work 830-775-1551, ext. 224.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
