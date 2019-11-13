A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, after an incident taking place on Oct. 16 in the city’s south side.
Alfredo Guerrero, 34, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department Cpl. Julian Ramos, and charged with the third degree felony, according to documents filed with the magistrate’s office.
A probable cause affidavit states on Oct. 16, at 9:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the H-E-B store, 500 Pecan St., for a report of criminal trespass.
Upon arrival, Ramos, spoke with Store Manager Joe Morales, who pointed to a man later identified as Guerrero. Morales said he wished to have a criminal trespass warning issued to Guerrero.
Ramos made contact with Guerrero, and observed the man was dry heaving and shaking, and had dilated pupils as well; the peace officer asked Guerrero if he could pat him down for weapons, and Guerrero gave permission, according to the affidavit.
During the pat down, Ramos felt a bulge in Guerrero’s right pocket, and observed the plunger of a syringe sticking out of the pocket, the affidavit states.
Ramos removed the syringe and noticed a brown liquid inside consistent with heroin; he then conducted a probable cause search and located a second syringe which was empty, the affidavit states.
The liquid in the first syringe field-tested positive for heroin, so Ramos placed Guerrero under arrest for the possession of the heroin; the heroin yielded a weight of 3.5 grams, the document states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.