Members of the Boy Scouts Troop 280 fold a U.S. flag to be retired in this Sept. 11, 2019 file photo. Project: Pledge of Allegiance, the organization that has been holding these flag retirement ceremonies, announced that this year’s ceremony will not be held due to COVID-19 concerns. The organization will continue collecting worn, unserviceable flags.
Project: Pledge of Allegiance, a Del Rio organization that has been retiring unserviceable flags while honoring the memory of the victims in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, announced that this year’s ceremony will be postponed.
The novel coronavirus pandemic and restrictions pertaining to large gatherings make it hard for Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts to participate in the ceremony, Project Coordinator Steve Rosalez said.
