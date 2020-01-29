A Del Rio man is facing felony charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, after apparently hitting a roadway fixture and driving away, police records state.
Peter William Mango, 60, a resident of the 6500 block of East Highway 90, was arrested on Jan. 21, at 2:21 p.m., his arrest report states.
Mango, records state, was driving a brown truck as a Del Rio Police Department officer was patrolling the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 90 East, and saw he appeared to strike a traffic post; Mango then sped off from the scene.
Mango was stopped three blocks away, at the 1900 block of East U.S. Highway 90, where he appeared to be highly intoxicated, according to an incident report released by the Del Rio Police Department.
Mango was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, a third degree felony, and with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, also a third degree felony, he was transported to the police station for booking and processing, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.