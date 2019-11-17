ACUÑA, México – Ante la entrada del frente frío número 12 en la entidad, la Jurisdicción Sanitaria 02 de la Secretaría de Salud exhorta a la población en general a implementar las siguientes medidas para reducir la presencia de enfermedades respiratorias.
La dependencia recomienda no exponerse a cambios bruscos de temperatura, abrigarse bien, cubrirse boca y nariz con bufandas y procurar el constante lavado de manos para evitar contagios de padecimientos como la influenza, entre otros.
Otras recomendaciones son beber una mayor cantidad de agua que lo normal, consumir alimentos ricos en Vitamina C, como limón, toronja, naranja guayaba y verduras.
Evitar fumar en lugares cerrados, acudir a la unidad de salud para una atención oportuna en caso de presentar algún síntoma, y revisar las instalaciones de calefacción en el hogar, son otras sugerencias para evitar enfermarse.
La dependencia reitera a la comunidad en general la importancia de aplicar la vacuna contra la influenza en los grupos de riesgo, como son los menores de 5 años y los adultos mayores, así como las mujeres embarazadas y personas con padecimientos crónicos.
Los principales síntomas son fiebre mayor de 38 grados, dolores musculares, articulares, de cabeza y garganta, tos, secreción nasal y malestar general, por lo que se exhorta a acudir al médico en caso de presentar dichos síntomas.
No es recomendable recurrir a la automedicación.
State warning citizens to prevent respiratory illnesses
ACUÑA, Mexico – On the heels of the 12th cold front arriving in this region, the State of Coahuila Health Secretariat, Health Jurisdiction 02, urged the general population to implement a series of preventative measures to reduce the chances of contracting respiratory diseases.
The agency recommends to avoid exposure to sudden temperature changes, to stay warm, covering mouth and nose with scarves and to constantly wash your hands to avoid infections from diseases such as influenza, among others.
Other recommendations are to drink plenty of water, to consume foods rich in Vitamin C, such as lime, grapefruit, orange, guava and vegetables.
Other suggestions to avoid health issues include to avoid smoking indoors, go to see a doctor for timely care in case of any symptoms, and to check the heating system at home.
The health agency reiterated the importance of applying the influenza vaccine especially among high risk groups, such as children under 5, older adults, as well as pregnant women and people with chronic conditions.
The main symptoms to look for are fever greater than 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit), muscle, joint, head and throat pain, cough, runny nose and general discomfort. The agency recommended to go see a doctor if these symptoms are present.
