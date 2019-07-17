Del Rioan Mari Guerra Castillo has expanded her online business, La Casita Boutique, into a cozy, welcoming retail space in a remodeled garage and laundry room.
Castillo is the owner of La Casita Boutique, 701 E. Seventh St.
“I always tell people it’s a corner house, and the boutique is located on the side driveway,” Castillo said.
Castillo began selling jewelry online several years ago.
“I opened up a Facebook account, and from there, I started adding a little bit of clothing. I would ship weekly, and most all of my shipments were to out-of-town customers, in other parts of Texas and out of the state,” Castillo said.
Castillo said she initially began selling a brand of jewelry popular with younger people. As her business grew, she said, more and more people wanted to know where her physical store was located.
“Back in November, people started finding out it was me and my little shop, and they wanted to come see, so I said, ‘I have everything displayed, so you can come over,’ and people from Del Rio would see things online and come pick up their products. Then people wanted to try on the clothing, so I added a dressing room, and here I am,” she said.
Castillo runs the boutique out of a portion of the house where she grew up.
Castillo is a native of Del Rio and attended local schools, graduating from Del Rio High School.
“I decided to stay here. I just love Del Rio, and I don’t really like big towns,” she said.
Castillo inherited the Seventh Street house when her father died in 2000 and has kept the house and grounds up since then, although she and her husband live elsewhere in town.
When she and her husband agreed she should open the boutique, he helped her convert the Seventh Street property’s laundry room and garage into a cozy retail space.
“We both did this. We worked really hard to do this, and I decorated and put my own touches on it. I love the way everything has come together,” she said.
Castillo said she got the idea of putting the retail space inside the home after a visit to Fredericksburg.
“There are a lot of boutiques in older homes there, and I love that,” she said.
Castillo said she began her business selling items she likes and wears. She said she has always been interested in fashion and regularly attends the Dallas Trade Show.
“As I was growing up, I’ve always worked in retail and fashion. At the mall, years ago, there was a store called Jean Nicole, and I was the assistant manager there. I went on to work at Bealls, and I was there six or seven years. I was a sales associate there, but they saw how much I loved fashion, so back in the day, they had these huge mannequins, so they sent me to Dallas to do some classes where I would be decorating the whole store, so I used to decorate all the mannequins and the window displays at the front of the store,” Castillo said.
From Bealls, she went to work for Russell True Value, where she worked for another six years.
“I helped the owner open her boutique, which is inside the store, and I used to go to market with her, to Dallas, and to another market in Atlanta, Ga.,” she said.
Castillo still carries jewelry, including items from Keep It Gypsy in her shop as well as popular Quay Australia sunglasses. She also carries the shoe brand Very Volatile and clutches and makeup bags from Makeup Junkie.
She has larger bags in a variety of materials and a rainbow of colors.
“We also carry tumblers compatible with Yeti from a brand called L&B, which stands for Lucky and Blessed,” Castillo said.
La Casita also carries a fun array of cowboy hats and ballcaps.
Castillo said she hopes to expand so she can carry more merchandise, especially more shoes and more clothing.
“I see it growing. I have a lot of wonderful customers, and I get new customers daily. They’re happy with the products, and they’re happy with the prices, and I will continue to keep my prices as low as I can. My brands are good brands,” Castillo said.
Customers can reach Castillo through her La Casita Boutique page on Facebook.
The storefront hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
