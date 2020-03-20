If anything, the ongoing pandemic crisis has shown what people are truly made of.
No one is happy with what’s going on right now. Well, maybe manufacturers of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products, but beyond that the number is pretty small.
Things are changing. Today isn’t the same as it was last week or even yesterday. The public’s safety is important, and the changes coming down from city, county, state and national leaders are being done so to prevent the disease from spreading and keep as many folks as safe as possible. Do some of those changes seem harsh or draconian? Maybe, but at the end of the day it’s needed because we, as people, just can’t seem to get out of our own way when it comes to being safe.
We are in uncharted territory here, and things will continue to be touch and go as our medical experts, and I’m not talking about you folks with medical degrees from Social Media University, update us as to how the fight against COVID-19 is going and whether or not we are winning.
The good thing is there are still people out there willing to help a neighbor or a stranger because it’s the right thing to do.
I’ve seen public call outs for assistance is in helping an elderly person or someone who doesn’t have anyone who can shop for them and complete strangers with good hearts have passed along their phone numbers and said, without hesitation, to call them.
I’ve seen photos of folks standing outside nursing homes and communicating with loved ones via phone or just hollering through the glass. Phone calls are great, but seeing that loved one really makes a difference.
Thanks to all our nursing home staff who are basically the last defense for the elderly and infirmed who often don’t have a choice when it comes to where they live.
I also want to take this opportunity to thank our first responders. We, as a people, will continue to be dumb and hurt ourselves and break the law, hopefully the two aren’t related, but it’s good to know that even when this virus creates more uncertainty than solutions, we still have great men and women ready to answer the call and serve in the face of so much adversity.
Lastly, I want to say thanks to everyone who has turned to us as a source of information during this rough time. I’ve been a part of the journalism family since 1996 and the one thing I’ve learned is that you can’t please everyone. However, this is still our community and it’s still our responsibility to go to meetings, to interact with the public and to bring the latest updates and information to folks because as this community goes, so do we.
It’s been an interesting ride thus far and one that has educated me more than I think I’ll ever realize.
I hope we all learn something from this, and at the very least it’s that hoarding toilet paper isn’t the answer.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 23 years.
