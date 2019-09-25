The Anti-Bullying Expo, also known as Baca-Con, brought in a group of celebrities for citizens to meet on Saturday. The expo’s director, MarcAnthony Baca, performed a few stunts in the afternoon for the public.
“I wanted to find a border town that needed help (with bullies). I wanted to help Del Rio,” Baca said.
Baca created the expo to share the message of anti-bullying, as well as give people the opportunity to meet celebrities that dealt with bullying. Baca is a professional stuntman and performed in the movie adaptations of Divergent and Allegiant.
Actor Justin Nimmo, known for his role as the Silver Power Ranger in the show Power Rangers in Space, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle stuntmen, and Jesse Borrego, known for his role as Cruz Candelaria in the film Blood In Blood Out, were present during the expo.
Citizens met voice actress Stephanie Nadolny, known for her work as kid Goku and kid Gohan in the Japanese cartoons Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. Nadolny shared her talents with the audience by repeating phrases from the show, including the popular “kamehameha” shout.
Each celebrity shared a message about friendship and kindness. Borrego said he and Nadolny could be considered as the weird kids, during their youth, but they overcame the adversity and grew into the successful people they are today.
“Don’t let anybody bully you into changing what you like to do,” Borrego said. Borrego said bullying should not stop kids from pursuing their dreams, but that also did not mean they should turn around and become bullies themselves.
It’s okay to be different, to respect one’s culture and to love oneself as they are, according to Borrego.
San Felipe Lions Club Queen Liana Escareno shared her story of being bullied at a young age. Escareno said she didn’t ask for the bullying and that bullies don’t realize how much words can hurt a person.
Escareno said she now has a great support system that allows her to enjoy her life. “We need to be that support system for the kids that are following in our footsteps,” Escareno said.
Following musical performances by local musicians, Stephanie Nadolny was brought back to the stage and performed the Dragon Ball ending song in acapella. Local musician Angel Baena was brought back to the stage to perform the song “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes with Nadolny.
Local vendors offered a variety of items for attendees, such as collectible figures, sports memorabilia and home decorations.
In between speeches and performances, Baca took the time to perform his own routines. Baca said children should not try the stunts he was performing at home.
Baca set up four slabs of concrete inside and broke those with his bare hand. The expo ended with Baca lighting himself on fire in the civic center parking lot.
Safety precautions were taken by Baca and he addressed the series of steps volunteers needed to take to put the fires out. Those in attendance extended their thanks to the celebrities and Baca for coming to Del Rio.
