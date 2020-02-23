Community Impact is defined as “mobilizing communities to create lasting changes in community conditions that improve lives.” United Way’s “The Ogre Story” does a good job demonstrating the meaning of “community impact.”
“A villager is walking by the river early one morning. The villager looks out into the water and sees a baby floating down the river. Horrified, the villager races into the water, grabs the baby, and brings the baby to shore. The baby is fine.
“Relieved, the villager looks back into the water and sees another baby floating down the water. The villager again dives into the water and rescues this baby as well.
“Once more, the villager looks into the water ... and sees dozens of babies floating down the river. The villager calls out an alarm, and the entire village comes running to the river to rescue as many babies as they can before the water carries them away.
“This is a village that is mobilized. Every villager is at the river, trying to save the babies from the water.
“This is a village that is improving lives. Many of the babies are being saved.
“But the babies keep on coming ... because no one is going upstream to put a stop to the ogre that is throwing the babies into the water in the first place.
“[We need] to gather a contingent of villagers to go upstream and stop the ogre. Otherwise, we will be pulling babies out of the water forever.
“Pulling babies out of the water is essential. How can we live with ourselves if we don’t try? But it is by going upstream — to re-direct the ogre and put its energies to better use — that we create a lasting change in the conditions that are causing this nightmare to begin with.”
•We know there are many “babies” floating down San Felipe Creek on their way to disaster. Do we know who the ogre is that keeps throwing those babies in? Can we come up with methods to stop the ogre? Maybe he needs a hug? Maybe he needs to be educated? Maybe he needs to be locked up?
The answers will be found when civic-minded folks identify and protect each other from the Ogres in this world. I believe we can do that by “mobilizing communities to create lasting changes in community conditions that improve lives.”
Where will that happen? Start with your own family in the home, move on to educational, spiritual, and community service organizations, and continue with the government entities. Finally, be sure to end up at the ballot box to elect the Ogre-fighters!
For Life Question #9, write about the “babies” you have helped save from an “Ogre” during your lifetime. Write a little or a lot. Just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
