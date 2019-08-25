The Queen City Belles will represent the state of Texas during the National Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C. on May 25, 2020, their coach announced.
In July the team received a letter inviting them to the parade, Belles Coach Kayla Rodriguez said Wednesday, during the community pep rally held at the Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
“We would like to announce a great opportunity the Belles received for this upcoming school year. The American Veterans Center Music Celebration and the Mayor of the District of Columbia are pleased to invite the Del Rio Queen City Belles to perform at and participate in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. on May 25, 2020, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War ll, as the official representative of the state of Texas,” Rodriguez said.
People in attendance at the pep rally cheered in response to the announcement.
“The girls have a very busy year coming up. Thank you for all the support and we look forward to seeing you all next week,” Rodriguez said. The team will be present during the Rams’ football game when Del Rio High School will play against Warren High School, from San Antonio, Texas.
The team performs throughout the year and can be seen performing at the football games, the Homecoming parade, the Christmas parade and more.
