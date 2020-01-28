A former U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Uvalde Station was sentenced Friday to 50 years in a federal prison, for the production and possession of child pornography, federal prosecutors announced.
Vernon Lee Millican, 37, of Leakey, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in San Antonio presided by Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia. Garcia also ordered Millican to pay a $10,000 special assessment under the Joint Victims of Trafficking Act, and be placed on supervised release for a period of 20 years after completing his prison term, according to prosecutors.
On Oct. 17, Millican pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to information released by the office of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash.
By pleading guilty, Millican admitted to using multiple devices between April 2015 and June 2018, to produce and possess images and videos of himself sexually assaulting a prepubescent minor, and depicting the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said. According to the victim, Millican began sexually abusing her when she was six years old, prosecutors said.
Millican was arrested on Jan. 31, 2019, after a federal search warrant was executed at his home. He has since remained in federal custody.
“Today we put behind bars a brutal sexual predator who is a disgrace to the Border Patrol and the United States. His punishment is richly deserved,” U.S. Attorney John Bash stated.
“The FBI will relentlessly pursue every lead to rescue children who are being victimized, and bring their perpetrators to justice. We strongly urge members of the public to help us in our fight to protect children, as they are some of the most vulnerable in our community,” FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division, said.
FBI agents, together with the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, investigated this case with assistance from the Real County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
