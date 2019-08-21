About $80,000 in upgrades and restorations to the city’s Brown Plaza are being planned by the organization tasked with caring for the historic property.
“The Brown Plaza Association is getting ready to kick off fundraising for the restoration of the Brown Plaza,” Dolores Martinez, association president, said last week.
Martinez said the association is seeking funding help from interested individuals, businesses and associations to assist in various aspects of the project.
Among the plans for the plaza are the placement of three new flagpoles and decorative stone or concrete planters around the trees on the plaza.
“We also want to construct a new, beautiful fountain on the back part of the plaza,” Martinez said.
She said the group is also looking to replace the existing lighting on the plaza with historic-looking street lamps.
“The plaza used to have old gas lamps, and we’ve already found ones we like, but they are expensive, about $3,000 apiece,” Martinez said.
The association president estimated the total cost of the restoration to be between $75,000 to $85,000.
Martinez said the Brown Plaza has not been fully restored since its initial construction in 1908. The plaza also sustained heavy damage during a devastating flood of the San Felipe Creek in August 1998.
After the flood, the plaza was restored, but not to its original glory, Martinez said.
“This time, we want to go all out,” she added.
She said one of the Brown Plaza Association’s efforts will include the sale of paver bricks for $125.
Martinez said the association also hopes to make the plaza more fri inviting to Del Rioans walking their pets.
“We want to put a fountain on one side because the other day, we were in the office, and we saw a couple walking their dog around the plaza and the dog was thirsty and was drinking water from the same fountain as the people, so we wanted to place a pet fountain,” she said.
Martinez said the Brown Plaza Association has discussed a restoration project for years.
“We are the group that takes care of the plaza, and the group of officers I have right now has really wanted to do a makeover of the plaza because we’ve been having more and more events and visitors, and it hasn’t been touched in 20 years,” Martinez said.
She said she believes with community assistance, the project can be completed within four years.
“We want to give it a facelift, to make it a place where people really enjoy visiting,” she said.
(1) comment
We will definitely buy a paver! Our kids grew up going to the Plaza for fun celebrations and we still go!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.