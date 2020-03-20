Changes in operation at the Val Verde County Tax Assessor Collector’s Department were implemented Tuesday in an effort to keep the public and county employees safe from the spread of COVID-19.
The operational changes were announced by County Tax Assessor Collector Roy Musquiz Jr. during Wednesday’s Val Verde County Commissioners Court meeting.
“Throughout the state, the tax offices have been taking action and eliminating what you would call the in-person transactions, having people actually coming in to the office,” Musquiz told the court during a discussion of county actions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Musquiz presented the court with a handout outlining the changes at the tax assessor collector’s office, located in the Alicemae Fitzpatrick Courthouse Annex at 309 Mill St.
“In light of the state of Texas having provided deadline extensions for motor vehicle transactions, we would like to provide an alternative and continue doing business. There’s other means of getting your registrations and paying your taxes,” Musquiz said.
The county will provide a drive-up drop slot service for new vehicle registrations, applications for disabled placards, purchasing of temporary permits, dropping off voter registration applications and paying property taxes.
Musquiz said there are also online services customers can use for their tax transactions.
That web site, www.Texas.gov, where customers can renew vehicle registrations and receive their registrations stickers by mail.
“Your receipt is proof of registration for 31 days,” Musquiz said.
Customers may also pay their property taxes, order a tax certificate or make payments online by sending an email to the following: egarcia@valverdecounty.texas.gov, Musquiz said.
“Anyone with questions can call us, and a member of our team will answer your questions and provide information on how to complete your transaction,” Musquiz said.
The number to call is (830) 774-7530.
Customers can also find more information on the county’s web site at valvedrecounty.texas.gov.
“Do you need approval from us to do this?” County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. asked after Musquiz finished briefing the court about the changes.
When Musquiz indicated he would like the court to vote on the proposed changes, County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said, “I’ll make a motion to approve the changes in the tax office and vehicle registration as presented to the court.”
County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores gave the second, and the court approved the motion unanimously on a 5-0 vote.
