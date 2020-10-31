A pilot was rescued Saturday morning after his aircraft went down Friday night in a remote area in northwest Val Verde County.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was flying an ultralight aircraft and was rescued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents, the agency said.

