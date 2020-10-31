A Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations supplemental crew member, Texas game warden and a Val Verde County Sheriff's deputy provide first aid to the pilot of a downed ultralight aircraft Saturday morning. The man, a resident of the Pandale area, was reported missing Friday night.
A resident of the Pandale area who was flying an ultralight aircraft was reported missing Friday night. He was spotted Saturday morning by the crew of a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter.
Courtesy photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection
A Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations supplemental crew member, Texas game warden and a Val Verde County Sheriff's deputy provide first aid to the pilot of a downed ultralight aircraft Saturday morning. The man, a resident of the Pandale area, was reported missing Friday night.
A resident of the Pandale area who was flying an ultralight aircraft was reported missing Friday night. He was spotted Saturday morning by the crew of a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter.
Courtesy photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.